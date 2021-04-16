



Former Nigeria international and Athletics coach, Deji Aliu, has stated that Athletics at the just concluded National Sports Festival was very encouraging after personally assessing the timing and output of athletes at the Athletics events of the festival.

Aliu speaking in a chat with brila.net stressed that with good preparation and better training a number of the discoveries at the festival could be useful to the country at the future international Athletics engagement.





“The performance are very good performance, international standard time that will be recognized anywhere especially in the sprint where we have about four guys running less than 10:4 which is very encouraging particularly at this time of the season. With good planning and training, we can run an incredible time less than 10 seconds. I think the signs are very encouraging.”