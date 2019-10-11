<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Daniel Igali, President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), has congratulated legendary sprint queen, Mary Onyali, on her appointment as Special Adviser to Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

Igali gave the commendation in a statement on Friday in Port Harcourt by Emeka Dennar the NWF Media Officer.

She said that the 51-year old former 200m African record holder was on Sept. 8 handed the role by Sunday Dare, and described Onyali’s appointment as ‘a square peg in a square hole’.

Igali commended the Sports Minister for finding Onyali, who won several laurels for Nigeria in her active days, worthy of such appointment.

“I congratulate Mary Onyali on her well-deserved appointment and also commend the minister for putting a square peg in a square hole.

“Onyali is someone who has toiled for the country, she understands sports and will give him very valuable advice that will help him in making decisions about sports in the country,’’ he said.

According to him, Onyali, a veteran of five consecutive Olympics, won two bronze medals in the 4 × 100m and 200m events in the 1992 and 1996 games respectively.

“She also won seven individual medals at the All-Africa Games, including 100m and 200m double gold in 1995 and 2003.

“Among several positions previously held, Onyali worked as Special Adviser (technical) to former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Gbenga Elegbeleye,’’ Igali added.