The organizers of the highly anticipated CyclingLagos event have identified with this year’s World Bicycle Day, a day set aside by the United Nation (UN) to promote cycling culture across the world.

June 3rd of every year was approved on 12 April 2018 as an official United Nations Day for awareness about the multiple societal benefits of using the bicycle for transport and leisure.

Speaking after the announcement was made, European Cyclists’ Federation Secretary General Bernhard Ensink stated that, “Cycling is a source for social, economic and environmental benefits and it is bringing people together. This UN declaration is an acknowledgement of the contribution of cycling to the Sustainable Development Goals.”

In commemoration of this year’s World Bicycle Day, the Chairman CyclingLagos, Mr Soji Adeleye noted that it is high time for all arms of government in Nigeria to give special consideration to cycling as an alternative mean of transportation in the country.

He also commended the government of Lagos State for supporting the forthcoming CyclingLagos event which will engage local and international athletes in two months of activities between July 7 and August 25, 2018.

According to him, “activities for the two months programme for the Cycling Lagos event will include; Riding Tour of Lagos, Lagos Cycling Children Summer Clinic, coaching/ talent development program, Entertainment and Corporate Brand Exhibition at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. This will climax with the grand finale of the cycling competition and corporate Lagos Dinner on Saturday August 25th, 2018.”

He explained that beyond the central idea of encouraging healthy living through regular exercise among corporate executives, the event will champion healthy competition among corporate organisations.

“The organisations through their participations are to encourage the general public to engage in cycling in their various communities for healthy living,” he said.

He added that over 1,000 local and international cyclists are expected to participate in the event through race categories which include; the Celebrity race, corporate race, Professional race, Children race, Amateur race, the Club and Association race.

Multichoice owners of DSTV and GOtv the official media partner will relay the competition to its over 11.9 million subscribers across the world.

Speaking at a recent World Press Conference to unveil programmes for the event, the Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adebayo Tandoh, said: “Lagos State Government will support in whatever way we can to ensure that the organisers are able to achieve the goal of the event, in the area of traffic management, security, medical supports.”

Tandoh said cycling serves more than just being a competitive sport, adding: "You have to look at the health, fitness and general wellbeing of the people, which is what we are trying to promote in Lagos."