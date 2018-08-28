The organisers of the Cycling Lagos competition have announced that the final of the competition earlier scheduled for Saturday will now hold on October 27.

The shift in date, they said, was due to the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, a strategic route for the race by the Federal Government.

The Children’s edition of the Cycling Lagos event held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on August 18, 2018 produced youngsters such as Okiki Abiodun, who won the senior boy’s category, while Opeyemi Abiodun won the junior boy’s category.

Ajirotutu Toluwalase came tops in the female version.

Chairman Cycling Lagos, Mr. Soji Adeleye in a statement attributed the postponement to logistics and particularly the planned temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge by midnight of Thursday August 23 by the Federal Government for maintenance purposes.

“Due to a combination of reasons, logistics, and the coincidence of the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, we are moving the last event – the grand finale of the Cycling Lagos 2018 to Saturday, October 27, 2018.

“The grand finale is the main and last event of the Cycling Lagos 2018 calendar that has witnessed the Mini Tour of Lagos, the Children Cycling competition amongst others.