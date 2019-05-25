<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo hangout with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton at Monaco ahead of Sunday Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner who just got recalled to Portugal set up for the UEFA Nations League Finals after he has not featured for Selecao since 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final exit in the hands of South America giant Uruguay in Russia.

Ronaldo was given a tour of Hamilton’s Mercedes garage and the famous circuit’s pit lane ahead of Sunday’s race and he met five-time world champion Hamilton, with the two of them embracing and posing for photographs inside the Silver Arrows garage.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star who recently helped Juventus claim an eighth successive Scudetto in his debut season in Serie A attending the event alongside his son Cristiano Jr. and close friend Jose Semedo.

Hamilton was seen in good spirits after being excused from media duties on Wednesday following the passing of Mercedes’ non-executive chairman and close friend, Niki Lauda.