The Nigerian female cricket team has lost 2-3 to their Rwandan counterparts in a five-match friendly series in Kigali which ended on Saturday.

The series is the return leg, after the first leg was held in Abuja in January where Nigeria won 3-2 against the East Africans.

The hosts won the first two matches played on Wednesday at the Gahanga Cricket Oval, while their visitors replied with wins in the next two matches on Friday.

The hosts, however, finished victorious with a win on Saturday.

Speaking on the friendly series, Yahaya Ukwenya, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), said the friendly was to expose and develop the female team ahead of future engagements.