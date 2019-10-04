<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Four African countries including 12 States of Nigeria are currently participating in the three days Taekwondo competition in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, Nigeria.

The Countries including; Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Cameron and Ghana while States like Lagos, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Plateau, Borno, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nassarawa among others were converged at the Taekwondo grand arena, Haliru Abdul Stadium for the completion.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday evening during the opening ceremony, Vice President of Taekwondo Association of Nigeria, GM Abdullahi Saidu Baba, noted that the purpose of the competition was to expose young Athletes to various opportunities to realise their dreams of becoming national and international champions.

Saidu, who is also National President of Support club of Taekwondo Association of Nigeria, disclosed eight African countries initially registered for the competition tagged “Agoma opens 2019 Kebbi”, but due to security reason,only four arrived to fully in the event.

“The purpose of this competition is to bring our Athletes together, expose them to realise that sports is a serious profession. So, we have to bring in corporate organizations, private individuals and governments to support this ideal.

” It is not all our Athletes that have the opportunities to made it to the national and international levels. But festivals like Agoma would provide an avenue for talented Athletes to be discovered and such an opportunity could lunch them for international championship”.

Earlier, Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai who declared the ceremony open reiterated the state government commitment to provide conducive environment for youths through sports to actualise their potentials.

While speaking with newsmen, a Ghanaian athlete, Eunice Omolara Adedapo, who is coming to Nigeria for second the time said her team are ready to fight for the medal and commended the organizers of the competition for providing standard facilities at the arena.

Malik Musa from Niger Republic who commended the organiser for the beffitting Arena also told newsmen that Athletes from his country would wrestling away medals from their counterparts from other countries.