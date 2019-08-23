<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, commenced his official duty on Thursday by attending the 2019 International Youth Day in Abuja.

The renowned media practitioner was appointed to man the sports ministry amidst complaints of corruption, poor funding and crises bedevilling three of its key federations.

The federations recently rocked by crises are the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Football Federation and the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The AFN crisis revolves around a missing $135,000 sent to the federation by the IAAF. The world athletics body sent $150,000 on May 11, 2017 and on May 19, 2017, the body wrote a letter seeking for a refund. The body stated that it was supposed to pay $15,000 not $150,000.

The money went missing after it was diverted by unidentified officials till date, though some members of the AFN alleged that sports ministry officials were culpable in the missing money saga. The matter is currently under investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission.

In football, corruption allegations, electoral crisis and court battles have bedevilled the NFF under Amaju Pinnick’s stewardship.

The NFF crisis emanated from the election that brought in Pinnick into office for a first term, with Chris Giwa also staking claim to the leadership of the country’s football at some point.

Ever since, football, which has a large following among Nigerians have been enmeshed in one corrupt case or the other.

In May, Pinnick and four others namely Secretary of the NFF, Sunusi Mohammed; the first vice-president of the federation, Seyi Akinwumi; the second vice-president, Shehu Dikko, and an executive member of the federation, Yusuff Fresh were charged by the Federal Government with an alleged misappropriation of $8,400 said to have been paid by FIFA to the NFF.

The money was said to be paid by FIFA to the NFF as Nigeria’s appearance fee in the group stage of the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

The five NFF officials were also accused of “moving dishonestly and intentionally the sum of about N4bn” belonging to the NFF without the consent of the NFF.

In October 2018, three NFF officials Christopher Andekin, Jafaru Fadanari Mamza and Rajan Zakawere charged with fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after allegedly diverting $9.5m in FIFA grants for personal use.

The EFCC stated that the trio committed the crime in 2015.

Other major challenges facing the ministry are the poor state of infrastructure, lack of sponsorships, lack of athletes’ exposure, poor grassroots programmes and pitiable welfare packages for athletes and officials.

However, Dare said he was aware of the challenges and controversies facing the ministry.

“I can assure you that attention will be paid to youth development and sports development. We must broaden our horizons, we must deepen the work we do and quality of work we bring to the table.

“I’m not unaware of the challenges, controversies and development in this ministry. It’s a ministry that is dear to the hearts of Nigerians. Beyond sports, there are other ways we can develop the youths. We will be thinking outside the box,” he told newsmen.

“My promise to the Nigerian Youth: We will deepen youth development and reinvent our sporting artistry,” Dare added on his Twitter handle.