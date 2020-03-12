Kenya’s athletics authority said on Thursday it had barred its athletes from travelling to international events due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
The suspension announcement comes a day after the World Health Organization labelled the outbreak a pandemic.
More than 126,000 people have been infected globally by the flu-like virus and more than 4,600 have died, according to a Reuters tally based on official announcements.
Kenya has not had a confirmed case of the virus.
The East African nation boasts some of the world’s top athletes, who regularly win medals at premier competitions in Europe, Asia and North America.
“Following a directive from the Government of Kenya and due to the global outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, Athletics Kenya has suspended all clearance and travel to international events for athletes,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement.
“In a bid to safeguard the athletes and consequently the country from the virus, we urge all athletes to cancel travel arrangements for the next one month pending further communication,” it added.