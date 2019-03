Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has announced his retirement on Twitter.

McGregor, 30, wrote: “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

“I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

The move comes just days after the UFC fighter was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly smashing a fan’s phone.

He was charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief and was released from custody in the Florida city after posting his bond of $12,500 (£9,450).

At the time, the Miami Herald said McGregor had been in Florida for a couple of weeks on holiday as he prepared for a comeback.

Recent photos shared on his Instagram stories show him appearing to fight an alligator, and going on a boat tour with his wife and son.

McGregor lost his last fight in October 2018, to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and also lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather.

In January this year, he was banned for six months and fined £38,095 for his part in a brawl after his defeat to Khabib.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib was also suspended for his role in the incident.

In April last year, Irish mixed martial arts star McGregor and others stormed a UFC event at the Barclays Center in New York in April.

Video footage showed people attempting to restrain McGregor as he appeared to throw a railing at a bus carrying Khabib and a number of other UFC fighters.

In a statement after one of his court appearances, McGregor said: “I regret my actions that led me here today.

“I understand the seriousness of this matter and I am hopeful this will get worked out.”

McGregor has recently launched a fashion line called August McGregor, which sells modern suits to millennials. He also launched his own whiskey last year, named after the Dublin neighbourhood where he grew up.