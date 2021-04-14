



The commonwealth games Nigeria under the auspices of the Commonwealth Sport Foundation, will organise the Commonwealth Keep Fit Programme on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The Commonwealth Games Federation is the organisation responsible for the direction and control of the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games for delivering on the vision of the Commonwealth Sports movement to build peaceful, sustainable and prosperous communities globally by inspiring Commonwealth.

The objective of the programme is to raise awareness, increase knowledge, change attitudes and to address key challenges facing our community.

In line with government restriction order on COVID-19 pandemic, the programme will be organised on a low key basis in order to reduce the number of participants.





The secretary-general of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Nigeria, Mr. Olabanji Oladapo, will flag off the programme.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Olympic Committee through its medical and scientific commission has presented medical handbooks on tips to optimal athletes’ performance to Nigerian athletes and their officials at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

The aim is to educate athletes and officials on how to optimise protection of athletes’ health, promotion of clean athletes and to support them on and off the field of play.