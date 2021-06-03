Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medal winner Chioma Ajunwa has expressed delight that 25-year-old long jump record was broken by Ese Brume.

Brume, 25, shattered Ajunwa’s record of 7.12m set the 1996 Olympics after a leap of 7.17m at the Chula Vista festival in the USA last weekend.

Ajunwa speaking in a chat with brila.net she is happy that her record has been broken stating that it indicates potential medal success for Brume at the Tokyo Olympics games.





“25 years is a very long year and this is what I have been expecting all along and I thank God that it is Ese that did it and she did it at the very right time very close to the Olympics.

“And I believe if she can put her head down, calculate very well rest well enough, I believe she can hit it at the Olympics.”