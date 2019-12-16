<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State government has presented the sum of N1m cash to national chess prodigy, Deborah Quickpen, to participate in the Africa Youth Chess Championship currently taking place in Windhoek, Namibia.

Daniel Igali, the state Commissioner for Sports Development, presented the financial support to the eight-year-old Quickpen in Yenagoa on Monday.

He said the state governor, Seriake Dickson, approved the money to the chess whizz-kid to represent Nigeria at the cadet continental chess fiesta.

Igali thanked Dickson for always ensuring that deserving Bayelsa athletes were supported at continental and world events.

He recalled how the governor had often supported Nigerian wrestlers to continental and international tournaments, stressing that Dickson had demonstrated a passion for sports and for his people.

In a remark, the Director General, Deborah Quickpen Support Group, Ada Gwegwe, thanked the state government and the sports development commissioner for ensuring the release of funds to enable her to take part in the competition.

Among those present at the presentation ceremony were top officials of the Ministry of Sports Development, including the permanent secretary, Patimidi Tukuru; director of sports in the state sports council, Souye Lokoja and the father of Miss Deborah, Ben Quickpen.