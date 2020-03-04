<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chess Heights, a leisure community for professional and semi-professional chess players, has said that it would hold its monthly tournament in four Nigerian states; Lagos, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the management of the club on Tuesday.

Established in January 2010 with the aim of cultivating thinking culture in Nigeria, thereby developing people’s ability to proffer solutions to the day-to-day challenges that confront them while providing healthy fun, Chess Heights management said more states would join the hosting soon to avail more Nigerians the opportunities the club provides.

It said, “Chess Heights Abuja Monthly will hold at Zalika Gardens, Area 2, Abuja this Saturday by 9:00am.

“Chess Heights Lagos Monthly will hold at Maxton Suites, 50 Ajose Street, Mende, Maryland also this Saturday, March 7 by 9:30am.





“Chess Heights Kwara Monthly will hold at Ilorin Sports Stadium, Taiwo as usual this Saturday, March 7 by 9:00am.

“Chess Heights Ogun Monthly will hold at FUNAAB Sports Centre, Alabata Road, Off Abeokuta Ibadan Express Way by 9:00am also this Saturday March 7.

“Finally for March, Chess Heights Ondo Monthly will hold at Solton International Hotel, Ijapo Estate, Akure also Saturday March 7 but by 10:00am.”

The club said this month’s tournament promises memorable fun as top players including Oluwadara Adegbayi, Michael Ijish, Obioma Onuoha, Udeme Edet, Dapo Adeoti, Lanre Olotu, Tosin Ajayi, Siji Ositelu, Akinkunmi Afolabi, and God’spower Esurhobo have confirmed attendance.

“It is a fantastic tournament for casual chess player who wants to have fun. Even I, a scrabble devotee, when I want to enjoy chess, I play Chess Heights Monthly,” said Wellington Jighere, World Scrabble Champion, 2015.