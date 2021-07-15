Central fan zone for Tokyo Games scrapped due to coronavirus

The central fan zone in Tokyo will be closed to the public during the Olympic Games due to coronavirus restrictions, organisers said on Thursday.

Tokyo remains in a state of emergency just over a week from the opening ceremony of the Games amid rising infection numbers.

The so-called Tokyo Waterfront City, near the athletes village and venues for skateboarding and BMX, was intended to provide a lively venue for young people.

On Thursday, 1,308 new infections were recorded in Tokyo, the highest in half a year.

Fans will largely be shut out of venues at the Games as part of wide-ranging safety measures.