



Howard Goldberg, President of World Boxing Federation (WBF), has arrived Nigeria for the 22nd edition of GOtv Boxing Night slated for Friday, April 2.

Goldberg arrived on Thursday to enable him observe the mandatory quarantine period for travellers coming into the country.

Excited to be in the country and looking forward to a superlative evening of top-notch boxing, Goldberg praised the efforts of the organisers of the event and opined that a top-class boxing promotion like the GOtv Boxing Night is opening up bright and talented Nigerian boxers to the world.

GOtv Boxing Night 22 will feature a total of seven bouts, including 2 WBF title fights.





Nigeria’s Rilwan ‘Babyface’ Babatunde will face Mkalekwa Salehe Omari of Tanzania in the WBF International welterweight title bout, while Emmanuel Quartey of Ghana will square up against another Nigerian, Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu in the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title encounter.

Other fights of the night include the national welterweight challenge bout between Sikiru Ogabi and William Amosu, both boxers being graduates of the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

They will be having their maiden professional boxing experience come April 2.

Other star boxers on the roll are Isaac Chukwudi, Femi Akintayo, Taiwo Olowu, Prince Timothy Gonze, Sikiru Shogbesan, Segun Olanrewaju, Sulaimon Adeosun and Yusuf Ogunbunmi.