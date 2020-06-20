



WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed the sanctioning body plans to speak with Tyson Fury about his ‘status’ as champion.

Fury is the WBC champion.

Mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte has taken legal action against the WBC over his repeatedly delayed date to challenge their champion and Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has floated the idea of his fighter being given ‘franchise’ status.

‘Franchise’ status would relieve Fury of his challenger obligations, as the Brit wants to fight Anthony Joshua after he settles his rivalry with Deontay Wilder.

Fury is contracted to take on Wilder next and announced he had agreed verbal terms on a two-fight deal with WBA (Super), WBO and IBF champion Joshua.

If the WBC allowed that it would leave Whyte out in the cold again and Sulaiman confirmed he planned to hold talks with Fury.





‘We are addressing every weight category separately,’ the president told Sky Sports. ‘The WBC is in the process of contacting every champion to assess their current status and plans.

‘The WBC will be looking into each category and will review each case and rule taking into consideration the variables that have to do with each case.’

Fury and his team have shown little sympathy for Whyte and the lineal champion even told his rival it was pointless suing the WBC.

He told Behind the Gloves: ‘He won’t get very far with the suing because everything has been put on hold, hasn’t it? It’s like the world has been put on hold, so everything has to move along with the hold back.

‘I was supposed to fight [against Deontay Wilder] in July but that’s not happening now. ‘I’m not going to sue for it because it’s a pandemic and obviously I’ll get nowhere. But I’m sure his lawyers know what they’re doing with it all.’