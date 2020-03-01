<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The World Boxing Council (WBC) has created a championship belt in honour of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The belt, made in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, contains portraits of Bryant and his daughter and includes the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two numbers he played under in the NBA.





Kobe Bryant, a huge boxing fan, played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, five of which ended with NBA championships. Bryant played in the NBA all-star game 18 times and is ranked fourth on the list of the league’s top scorers with 33,643 career points.