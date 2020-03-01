Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have paid their tributes to Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend died on Sunday. The former LA Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of the nine people who died on board a helicopter when it crashed outside the city of Calabasas, which is situated to the west of Los Angeles, at around 10am on Sunday morning.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has created a championship belt in honour of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The belt, made in the purple and gold colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, contains portraits of Bryant and his daughter and includes the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two numbers he played under in the NBA.


Kobe Bryant, a huge boxing fan, played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, five of which ended with NBA championships. Bryant played in the NBA all-star game 18 times and is ranked fourth on the list of the league’s top scorers with 33,643 career points.

