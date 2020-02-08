<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tyson Fury’s dad, John, has offered former heavyweight champion David Haye a £100,000 bet after backing his son to beat Deontay Wilder later this month.

The Gypsy King will go toe-to-toe with the Bronze bomber as the two undefeated stars go at it in Las Vegas.

Fury’s comeback fight in 2018 was against Wilder and many feel as if he was robbed of victory despite being knocked down twice by the American.

And John reckons, after seeing off two opponents since his draw with Wilder, that his son will get the job done.

“Do you want to bet?” he said. “I’ll bet you 50 grand, 100 grand, I’m a man of my word.”

“I don’t like to bet. It’s not about betting,” Haye responded. “It’s about my opinion, and my opinion is Wilder won’t crack. He’s not the cracking type of guy. I’ve never seen anything in the ring when he’s fought, and I’ve never seen anything personality-wise.





“I’ve never seen anything in sparring that suggests that he cracks under pressure. Until I see a man crack, I give the man the benefit of the doubt. Tyson Fury proved that he didn’t crack last time out”

But John suggests that Wilder’s failure to knock out Tyson in their first fight shows he isn’t in the same league as some of the previous greats of the heavyweight division.

“I can see that but he (Wilder) hasn’t fought anybody,” he continued. “Tyson, let me tell you. Do you know Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe?

“They’d have done my son a year ago in 2 rounds. You know I’m saying it because it’s true. He shouldn’t have been in there.”