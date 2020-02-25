<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





John Fury wants his son Tyson to retire from boxing after his stunning victory at the weekend against Deontay Wilder, as he opened up about his son’s journey from depression and addiction.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Fury Snr admitted he was ‘pinching himself’ at the progress Tyson has made over the last two years and said the heavyweight star should accept Donald Trump’s invitation to visit him in the White House.

Fury, nicknamed the Gypsy King, was in inspired form on Saturday night in Las Vegas as he stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch, but John believes he should call time on his career now.

‘I want my son to retire now. He’s done enough. It’s been an uphill battle for him,’ John told GMB.

‘I think it’s in the back of his mind. He can’t do anymore. He’s won every professional title. Enough is enough. There’s more to life now. He’s given it his all.





‘He’s got no more to prove. He’s proved he’s been a worthy champion from this country. He’s been 13 years as a pro and he’s always been the opponent.

‘He’s 32 years old. He’s got a young family and I do believe his children deserve their father. He’s done enough and that’s my opinion.’

Tyson suffered from depression and addiction following his win against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

He returned to action in June 2018, but John admitted those two years in between were a ‘dark time.’

‘I’ll be honest with you, I’m sat here today and I still keep pinching myself because where he was two years ago, there was no hope basically,’ Fury continued.

‘He was that low, he went that far back that I didn’t think he was ever gonna get back. A light switch just went on and off but here we are today.”