Tyson Fury condemned Otto Wallin to his first defeat as a professional in Las Vegas on early Sunday morning.

The Gypsy King Fury won the 12-round affair in a unanimous decision by scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110, despite suffering a serious cut above his eye in the third round.

Fury said after the fight: “It was a great fight … For a majority of the fight I couldn’t see out of my left eye.”

Wallin, from Sweden, was previously undefeated in 20 fights with 13 fights ending via knockouts and had lost twice to Anthony Joshua as an amateur.

Wallin congratulated Fury after the fight, adding that Fury is a champion.

Wallin said: “I did everything I could. I tried my best. Tyson is a great champion”

Fury is still undefeated in 30 fights with 20 fights ending through knockouts and one fight, with Deontay Wilder, drawn.

The Lineal heavyweight champion called out World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Wilder for a rematch next year.