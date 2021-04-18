



Boxer Tyson Fury is sparring with a convicted killer ahead of his summer showdown with Anthony Joshua.

The Gypsy King, 32, is being put through his paces by disgraced fellow boxer Ty Mitchell.

Mitchell, 30, was jailed for seven years for manslaughter after he killed uni student Jagdip Randhawa, 19, with a single punch in October 2011.

He was freed in 2016 and is on licence until December.

But last week he posted footage of him and Fury sparring in Morecambe, Lancs, with the caption: “We love a tear up.”





His boxing coach dad, Clifton Mitchell, has previously said his son’s fatal punch was a “freak accident” – adding: “He is not a hooligan, he was just a kid when it happened…boxing is his only trade.

“My son will fight again.”

The family of his victim, of Hounslow, West London, declined to comment.

But they have previously slammed Mitchell’s return to boxing and want him permanently banned.