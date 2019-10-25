<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tyson Fury has admitted he is rooting for Anthony Joshua in his upcoming crunch rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr, in order for a showcase fight with himself to be put back on the cards.

Joshua is set to go up against the Mexican heavyweight champion once again on December 7, when the duo meet in Saudi Arabia.

Fury, who also happens to be preparing for his first venture into WWE next week, insists he want’s Joshua to get his career back on track with victory… but will happily dispatch of Ruiz himself if not.

Meanwhile Fury is preparing for a bizarre WWE showdown with Braun Strowman next week

Fury took to the sofa on Friday morning, to feature in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, wearing a garish suit.

Designed by Claudio Lugli, the suit was comprised of a series of images of famous boxers throughout the different eras.

‘I hope he gets his belts back because it makes a massive fight between me and him. But if he doesn’t then I will just have to go and beat up Andy Ruiz Jr,’ said Fury during the chat.

‘If Deontay loses in November against Luis Ortiz, I would take the winner of AJ vs Ruiz Jr in February or March.’ added Fury.