Tyson Fury has paid out £1.5million to settle a court case with his former promoter.

The WBC heavyweight king, 31, agreed to pay Mick Hennessy after he claimed a breach of contract.

But the Gypsy King then spent two years out of the ring as he struggled with mental health issues.

When he returned in June 2018, he did so under promoter Frank Warren.

The Brit has since fought Deontay Wilder twice, drawing the first bout before winning the second last month in Las Vegas.

He is now worth £70m and due to fight American Wilder for a third time, before a potential £400m blockbuster against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Hennessy brought legal action after alleging Fury had broken the terms of their original agreement.





But just days before the case was due to come to court, the pair agreed to settle their differences. A source said: “Both Tyson and Mick thought they were in the right.

“Mick brought legal action and Tyson decided it was easier to settle rather than go through a drawn-out legal battle.

“Both are happy they are now able to move on.”

In 2015 Hennessy was complimentary about Fury, saying: ‘Tyson was the highest-profile fighter who stuck with me through really tough times.

“He showed what he is made of, which is unique. It was loyalty.”

But in his book Behind The Mask, Fury said he no longer spoke to Hennessy, admitting “it’s very sad”.

And last year Hennessy said Fury leaving his stable “was hurtful to say the least”.