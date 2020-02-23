<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tyson Fury has defeated his opponent, Deontay Wilder, in a thrilling bout in Las Vegas, becoming the WBC world heavyweight champion for the second time.

The Brit knocked his U.S opponent down in the third and fifth rounds and completely controlled every moment of their fight, and forced the towel to be thrown in by Wilder’s corner during an onslaught.

He won every round in his rematch with the previously unbeaten American. The pair had drawn their first bout 15 months ago and Fury remains unbeaten after claiming the WBC world title.

Reacting to his loss, the beaten Deontay Wilder admitted that the better man won.





“The best man won on the night. My coach threw in the towel but I’m ready to go out on my shield,” he said.

“I had a lot of things go on coming into this fight but it is what it is.

“I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I’m a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there’s no excuses.”

On his part, Fury hailed Wilder for a good fight and being a “warrior”.

“I want to shout out Deontay Wilder, he showed the heart of a champion. He got up and battled onto round seven. He is a warrior, he will be back and be champion again,” the new world heavyweight champion stated.

“But the king has returned to the top of the throne.”