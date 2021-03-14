



Tyson Fury has revealed that coronavirus stopped him fighting at WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

And he was also due to take on Drew McIntyre in the UK but the virus put pay to that contest too.

And that would likely have seen a super showdown between British pair Fury and McIntyre.

He told Behind The Gloves: “I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year.

“And I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a pay-per-view event in the UK, but none of that happened thanks to Covid.

“So, Covid has cost me SummerSlam, WrestleMania, PPV with Drew McIntyre, the Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua fight.

“So, thank you, Covid.”

Fury and McIntyre, 35, have been at loggerheads on social media since the Scot beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 last April to become champion.

The duo have repeatedly called each other out to go to war with one another, probably at a UK stadium.

Triple H said it would not be hard to get it arranged – all he had to do was call the WWE executive vice president and a box office blockbuster would be sorted.





Speaking in September, Fury vowed to KO ‘big s***house’ McIntyre.

The 6ft 9ins superstar posted a Twitter video to tell McIntyre: “Big Drew. Big s***house Drew. Listen. Contact my people, Nick Khan, and let’s get it on.

“Get Triple H or Vince (McMahon) to contact Nick and let’s get this fight over the line.”

And he warned the wrestler to forget about his famous Claymore Kick finish – as he is sure he will deliver a devastating finale of his own.

He said: “I’m going to grab your hair. I’ll swing you around that ring.

“Never mind Claymore, you’re going to get knocked the F out by the Gypsy King. That’s my promise, mush.”

Fury is expected to confirm another British showdown in the coming weeks – this time against AJ to put all the heavyweight boxing belts on the line.

But their first fight, due for this summer, is now in jeopardy after Fury told the media he was drinking up to 12 pints per day, had stopped eating and was no longer training.