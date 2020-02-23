<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tyson Fury has told Anthony Joshua he ‘missed his chance’ to beat Deontay Wilder and claim the WBC belt, declaring himself the number one heavyweight in the world after beating the American.

The Gypsy King delivered a masterclass in Las Vegas on Saturday night, completely overawing Wilder and leaving his opponent bloodied and bruised before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Joshua holds the rest of the belts in the division – and promoter Eddie Hearn has already teased a unification fight – but Fury is only focused on savouring his victory.

Asked about his next fight, with Wilder having a rematch clause, Fury told iFL TV: ‘He’s got a rematch clause in the contract but he’s only just had his loss and I’ve only just had my victory.

‘I’m not concentrating on other fights who cares. Let me enjoy the spoils of war.’

Asked specifically about Joshua, Fury continued: ‘No-one’s gonna ask me about Joshua because he could have been here tonight but he didn’t.





‘I took the chance, I came over here, I took over America, and that’s it. I’m going to enjoy the spoils of war and enjoy myself tonight and that’s it.’

Later asked if he’d fight Joshua if Wilder declines the trilogy fight, Fury told Behind The Gloves: ‘If Deontay don’t want the rematch, then let’s go AJ.’

Fury continued: ‘I beat Wladimir Klitschko in Germany, I beat Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles and came back and did it again in Las Vegas. Say no more.

‘Two-time Ring Magazine champion of the world, only the second man in history. WBC heavyweight champion and lineal heavyweight champion of the world. Number one baby, that’s it.’

Wilder – who was disappointed his corner threw in the towel despite having to go to hospital – has 30 days to trigger a trilogy fight, with Fury saying he ‘showed the heart of champion, but the king has returned’.