Tyson Fury has claimed he is the best boxer in the world today and the greatest heavyweight ever to have lived.

The former unified champion was in boastful form ahead of his second comeback fight against Francesco Pianeta next week and didn’t hold back when talking about his fighting potential.

Fury’s first returning bout against Sefer Seferi received mixed reviews to say the least, with many, including promoter Frank Warren, calling for the 29-year-old to take his next outing more seriously.

However, Tyson explained to talkSPORT Fight Night that this is not in his plans.

“I’m an entertainer,” he explained, adding: “I’ve been told to take this fight serious and stop all the razzmatazz, but you know what? I can’t. I’m a natural showman.

“If I wanna put my hands down in the fight and play to the crowd and have a look and chat to a good looking woman at ringside, I will. It’s the Tyson Fury show and I do what I want.

“Nobody can tell me to take bums seriously. How can I take a bum seriously? The best boxer in the world today, how am I going to take some bum serious?”