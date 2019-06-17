<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Britain’s Tyson Fury says he will beat Deontay Wilder in a world heavyweight title rematch that looks set to take place early next year.

Fury, 30, stopped German Tom Schwarz in round two on Saturday in his first fight since a draw with Wilder in December which Fury felt he won.

“I already beat him once so I’ll beat him again,” said Fury.

“He’s going to get a fully match-fit, sharp Tyson Fury. It’s the biggest fight in world boxing.”

Fury, wearing shorts bearing the American stars and stripes, produced a clinical display to beat the previously undefeated Schwarz, 25, in Las Vegas.

Fury’s British promoter Frank Warren said he is likely to fight again in September or October, possibly in New York, before a rematch against American Wilder.

“It’s highly probable that fight will happen early next year. All parties want to make that fight happen,” Warren told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek.

The rematch could eclipse the pay-per-view record of 4.8m buys set by the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout in 2015, said Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum.

Wilder, 33, returned to action in May with a sensational first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale to retain his WBC world heavyweight title in New York.