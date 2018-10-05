



Tyson Fury has vowed to make Deontay Wilder quit in the ring and called Anthony Joshua a sausage after another explosive press conference.

The Gypsy King is stepping up to face WBC champion Wilder in Las Vegas on December 1 for the right to be considered the best heavyweight on the planet.

After yet another physical alteration broke out in Los Angeles, Fury claimed the explosive American is falling into the mental traps he is laying out ahead of their match in just two months.

When asked how he felt the conferences had gone, Fury told Radio Rahim: “I’m up 4-0 now because we’ve had three press conferences but that was 10-8 today in my favour, that makes it 4-0 to the Gypsy King.

“It’s not part of the strategy, but it shows how weak mentally he is. Every time I want it to flip, he bites.

“He follows my lead, when I move he moves – just like that.”

Both men are heading into the mouth-watering heavyweight clash with unbeaten records.

However, it is Fury who holds the most impressive win on his resume as he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in Germany to dethrone the omnipotent champion.

Although that was three years ago, the brash Brit insists Wilder possesses nothing more than a powerful right hand, even going as far as to say he could beat him on a computer game.

He continued: “I don’t find nothing difficult [sic] and I wouldn’t be a all-round great boxer if I found any style difficult. I can overcome any style.

“My will is enough to overcome his style, I will make him quit in that ring. He will quit.

“Because he can’t beat me at anything; he can’t beat me at singing, he can’t beat me at dancing. I’m better looking; I’m dressed better, I can talk better.

“He couldn’t even beat me in a race; he couldn’t beat me in an arm wrestle, or a wrestling match, he can’t beat me on PlayStation.”