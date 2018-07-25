Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua is a “disgrace” to boxing for not fighting Deontay Wilder in the US.

The British boxer says his countryman is scared of fighting Wilder, adding that the heavyweight division deserves better from him.

Joshua holds the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles.

He failed to reach a deal with Wilder, the WBC champion, in a bid to unify the division’s belts.

Instead, the 29-year-old will fight Russia’s Alexander Povetkin, a mandatory challenger, on September 22 at the Wembley Stadium.

“I think it’s such a sad time for heavyweight boxing because you’ve got the so-called super champion and golden boy, Anthony Joshua, and he is avoiding Deontay Wilder and will not fight him at any cost,” Fury said in a video posted on Twitter.

“If you’re not going to fight someone for £40million, you’re not going to fight him for anything. It’s a disgrace and he’s a disgrace to boxing.

“And I think it needs somebody good enough to step up and take on the challenges and not be afraid – not be afraid to take risks and go to people’s backyards and do it.”