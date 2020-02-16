<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF, IBO and WBA heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev this summer.

According to reports in Bulgaria, the fight will happen on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Pulev’s promoter Bob Arum spoke to WBN on Thursday evening to confirm the only detail left was the venue.

This now seems to have been ironed out as Arsenal miss out to their North London rival.

“As far as I’m concerned and representing Pulev, we’ve had a meeting of the minds with Eddie on the Joshua fight,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.





“I think Eddie is holding off on finalising it. That’s until he makes up his mind on whether he wants the fight to go to Tottenham Hotspurs stadium or Arsenal stadium.

“I guess he’s negotiating. But as far as we are concerned, it’s going to be in London. It makes no difference in which stadium the fight takes place,” he added.

By the time the bout goes ahead, which is an IBF stipulation, Joshua could be a belt lighter. Both the IBF and WBO wanted their number one given a shot, although Pulev got the nod over the WBO sanctioned Oleksandr Usyk.