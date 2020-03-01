<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tony Bellew has claimed that Anthony Joshua would reign supreme if he was to face Tyson Fury in a dream heavyweight unification bout.

The Gypsy King secured an emphatic seventh-round stoppage victory over Deontay Wilder to lift the WBC world title belt, and boxing fans are now craving a heavyweight unification match between Fury and Joshua.

While Fury remains undefeated after his latest win, former WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew believes he would struggle with Joshua’s style of boxing if the two were to square off.

Bellew told Sky Sports programme Soccer AM on Saturday, “It’s an amazing match up. I still believe styles make fights and everyone’s going to say to me “boo, you’re sticking by Matchroom”. I just think AJ’s style will be all wrong for Tyson Fury.

“I believe that because Wilder has the bigger punch than AJ, but Wilder is not technically good enough to put Fury in a position to nail him and that’s why he couldn’t land on the night.





“Anthony Joshua is technically good enough, you’re talking about an Olympic gold medallist, a guy who is technically and fundamentally is good, he does have speed, he’s a brilliant athlete, he functions the right way.

“I just feel that he would get to Fury. Don’t get me wrong it would have to be within six rounds because anyone who goes past six rounds with someone like Fury you’ve lost. The guy’s such an immense boxer, he can adapt in fights, he’s versatile and he’s just an amazing fighter.

“It’s a fight we all want to see and we have to see because if boxing’s going to remain one of the premier sports in the world we need to see the best face the best.”

Ever since’s Fury’s victory over Wilder, rumours of a potential bout with Joshua have been rife with fans clamouring for a long-anticipated unification bout.