A group of female teenage boxers from a “poor part of Lagos” are reportedly hoping to win gold for Nigeria at the 2020 Olympics.

According to BBC, the young boxers are not deterred from their dream by the fact that they train in “dirt”.

“The teenagers train in a makeshift boxing ring in the dirt and share the space with wild chickens,” the report says.

One of the girls, Cynthia Ogunsemilore, says her training is not easy “but if you focus on it and have determination you can do anything”.

This is not the first time that Nigerian women have shown passion in male dominated sporting disciplines.

Last month a group of female Nigerian motorbike enthusiasts going by the name Female Bikers Initiative (FBI) made headlines, as they cycled around the west African country with an aim to raise cancer awareness.

One of the bikers said that she and her colleagues aimed at talking to women across Nigeria about cancer.

“We talk to them (women) about breast cancer, cervical cancer and how they can take care of themselves so they can live well,”.

“We want to change their minds. Some people think that all women who ride bikes are crazy… But the truth is women who ride bikes are some of the sanest people in the world,” she said.