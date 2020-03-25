<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Eddie Hearns has confirmed that talks are ongoing for the world undisputed bout between AJ and Tyson Fury.

Hearns revealed that plans are still underway to make the fight happen in 2020, despite the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua retained his IBF, WBA, and WBO in December when he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr last in Riyadh Saudi Arabia via unanimous decision and he’s expected to defend the titles against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in June 20.

Fury on his part stunned the world when he dethroned Deontay Wilder to win the WBC title last February, but the American has activated his option for the trilogy which could hold in July.





Talks are now underway between Joshua’s promoter Hearn and Fury’s US-based promoter Bob Arum to see the heavyweight Champions go head to head.

“There’s no reason why a deal can’t be done now to lock in Joshua and Fury for that November-December date,” “Conversations are ongoing with Bob Arum and are all positive,” Hearn said.

“Joshua and Fury are certainly going to be boxing twice [or a] trilogy. That’s part of the deal that we are looking to do ASAP – a two-fight agreement with Fury and Arum at the end of this year then summer 2021.

“We must try and do that fight in the UK. Ask AJ and Fury where they would like it, and they would say the UK. We know there will be huge offers from around the world. Our priority is to try and make this fight in the UK,” he concluded.