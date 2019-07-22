<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje wowed fans and was voted the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 19 staged at Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Sunday night.

Agbaje, a former Commonwealth and African Games pugilist, recorded the highest number of votes polled from the fans after he dropped former African Boxing Union Featherweight champion, Waidi ‘Scoro’ Usman twice on the canvas in the first round before recording an unanimous victory from the judges after 8 rounds of fighting.

Agbaje, a two-time Lagos Governor’s belt champion, said in an interview with Sportinglife.ng after the fight: ” I want to fight for a world title fight. I have the talent to become a world champion.”

He added: ”I have fought for Nigeria at the Youth, African and Commonwealth Games. I believe it is time for me to show the world that I can be among the best in my weight division.”

Other fights at the premier professional boxing event in Nigeria saw former African Games finalist Waheed ‘ Showmax’ Shogbamu knockout Akeem ‘Sugar Boy’ Olaiwola in the third round round of their National Light Welterweight Challenge fight.

The return of female boxing in the professional ranks had Rodiat ‘Princess’ Yusuf knock out the blonde-haired Famita ‘Omo Alhaja’ Sanni in the second round of their Bantamweight fight.

The Light welterweight challenge saw Akinyemi ‘Spirit’ Adekanya survive a spirited effort from Isaac Chukwudi as he won the third fight by a unanimous decision from the ringside judges while the elegant Cynthia ‘Bobby Girl’ Ogunsemilore did not wait for fans to settle down as she swiftly knockout Abiodun Adedeji in less than a minute in their women’s Super Featherweight fight.

The 8-round featherweight Tope Musa-Kazeem Oliwo fight reached the distance with Musa recording a slim victory while Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu’s beat Hammed Ganiyu in a National Lightweight 8-round affair.

African Boxing Union Lightweight champion, Otto Joseph made light work of Tope Agboola to retain his title by a 3rd round knockout and the last fight of the night saw the ‘Babyface Assassin’, Rilwan Babatunde, annihilate his Gabonese challenger, Biki Edem, in the last round of their 10-round International Welterweight fight.