<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In what could prove to be Anthony Joshua’s final fight, the Briton’s team have been accused of cashing out following a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua was dropped multiple times and stopped in New York earlier this year, leading to promoter Eddie Hearn invoking the immediate rematch clause.

Despite being the favourite, there are rumours Joshua will walk away – win or lose, after trading blows in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Fans believe the clearest indication of this has come with the inflated UK Pay-Per-View price. Ruiz vs Joshua II has been confirmed at £24.95, five pounds above the usual tag.

Reading between the lines, some see it as Joshua and his representatives taking advantage of what could be the final nail in the former champion’s career.