Report: Tyson Fury tests positive for coronavirus, Deontay Wilder trilogy fight postponed

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury tested positive for COVID-19, forcing his July 24 trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder to be postponed, a source told boxing journalist Dan Rafael.

At least three other members of Fury’s camp also reportedly tested positive for the virus during the recent outbreak. Fury is experiencing symptoms and can’t train, Rafael reports.

He received his first COVID-19 vaccine but didn’t get a second shot, according to Rafael.

The sides are now targeting Oct. 9 as the new date for the much-anticipated trilogy fight, sources told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. Scheduling conflicts at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena over the summer – including the Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence fight on Aug. 21 – are causing the lengthy delay for Fury-Wilder, according to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

Neither Fury nor Wilder have fought since “The Gypsy King” won the WBC belt from “The Bronze Bomber” via seventh-round knockout in February 2020. Their first meeting in 2019 ended in a controversial split-decision tie.