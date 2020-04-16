<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deontay Wilder will categorically rule out accepting money to step aside from his contractual third fight with Tyson Fury, insists Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.

Wilder is set to face Fury in a trilogy clash in October after triggering his rematch clause following his seventh-round stoppage defeat by the Brit earlier this year.

There has been hopes from Anthony Joshua’s side that a lucrative offer could convince Wilder to forgo his fight with Fury to allow for an all-British showdown for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

However, that scenario seems highly unlikely with Joshua also penciled in to defend his world titles against Kubrat Pulev, now expected to be on July 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury’s co-promoter Arum has placed further doubt on that situation ever happening by insisting Wilder would never consider a financial offer to renounce his shot at Fury.

When asked about the prospect of Wilder stepping aside, Arum told iFL TV: ‘Absolutely none. Wilder wants to fight Fury again. He’s not indicated to us or anybody else that he would be willing to step aside.





‘A further question is who is going to pay him to step aside? And, anyone on our staff has not even raised the possibility with us. So as far as we’re concerned, we’re thinking ahead to a third Fury–Wilder fight.

‘We’re Pulev’s co-promoter as well and nobody has discussed with us a step-aside [payment].

‘I speak with authority on this because of my relationship with Pulev and my role in Fury and Wilder, there has been absolutely no discussions by anybody about either of those guys [Wilder or Pulev] stepping aside.’

Arum believes Joshua’s fight with Pulev will have to be pushed back further due to the coronavirus pandemic and sees the unified champion and Fury fighting early next year.

He added: ‘I think scheduling for July is a bit optimistic, I don’t think we’re going to be able to get clearance to have spectators at the event in July.

‘I think that that fight would go over into the fall as well as the Fury – Wilder fight which we’re now looking at October.

‘I think that fights play out the way many people think and Joshua and Fury are the winners, they’ll fight some time next year.

‘No great catastrophe if they don’t fight in December and fight in January or February 2021.’