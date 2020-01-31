<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Olanrewaju “God’s Power” Durodola will take on hard hitting Ghanaian, Abraham Tabul, for the vacant African Boxing Union Cruiser title tomorrow in Accra, Ghana at Old Kingsway Building, Ussher-Town, Accra.

Durodola wants another bite at an international belt after he was knock out in the second round by undefeated Michal Cieslak in their Republic of Poland International Cruiser Title fight in May.

Since returning in July, Durodola has picked up wins against Michael Godwin and Kabiru Towolawi and the 39-year-old knocked out Namibian Vikapita Meroro in the third round in Accra in his last fight last November.

Durodola, an ex-Olympian, and currently serving in the Nigerian Police has won 32 times (29 knockouts) and lost seven times since his professional debut in 2011 and has fought the likes of Krzysztof Wlodarczyk, Dmitry Kudryashov and Mairis Briedis.





He has held the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Cruiser, WBC Continental Americas Cruiser, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Cruiser Titles and is currently holds the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Cruiser belt after he beat Maroy Sadiki at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos in 2018.

Tabul, a 29-year-old from Accra, has a 16 wins and 2 losses (13 knockouts) professional record and comes to the ring as World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Cruiserweight champion which he won by defeating his challenger, Patrick Ferguson from USA on points last year.

Tabul lost the vacant World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental Cruiser Title to Evgeny Tishchenko in Russia in his last fight.