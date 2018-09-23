Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu has congratulated Anthony Joshua over his victory against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in their world heavyweight boxing title fight in Wembley on Saturday night.

Joshua successfully defended his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles after knocking out Povetkin in the seventh round despite a shaky start to the bout.

The win was Joshua’s 22nd with 21 of them coming as knockouts.

“Congratulations champ @anthonyfjoshua,” Kanu tweeted after the highly entertaining boxing match.

Also, erstwhile Super Eagles forward, Osaze Peter Odemwingie who watched the fight at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday night has also felicitated with Joshua on his latest victory.

“Good fight. Congrats @anthonyfjoshua 🇳🇬🇬🇧🥊,” reads a tweet on his Odemwingie’s Twitter handle.

Joshua is billed for another fight on the 13th of April 2019.