



Nigeria’s Oto Joseph defeated Anama Dotse of Ghana to clinch the Commonwealth Eliminator title in the lightweight category.

The fight which took place at Opera Square, Accra, Ghana on Sunday, saw Joseph record a third round knock out win against Dotse.





This is Joseph’s first fight since recording a knockout win against Tope Agboola on 21 July, 2019.

The 28-year-old former African Boxing Union (ABU) champion now has 17 wins in 17 professional fights with eight knockouts.

Dotse was the the sixth Ghanaian that Joseph has clashed with in his professional career.