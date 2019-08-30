<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s boxing sensation Helen Joseph gave fans value for their time on Thursday night with an expected win over Hungary’s Martina Horgasx in Connecticut, U.S.

Joseph, aka “The Iron Lady”, defeated her challenger by unanimous decision (60-53 points) in the six-round Super Bantamweight fight at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Although the Connecticut-based 30-year-old aimed for a knockout, she was taken the distance by a rather resilient Horgasx, 20, who managed to reach Round 6 on her feet.

With this victory, Joseph’s boxing record now stands at 22 fights comprising 17 wins, including 10 knockouts; two draws, and three defeats by “unjust” decision.

Thursday’s was her second bout after a one-year competition drought occasioned by lack of sponsorship and alleged discrimination by promoters who prefer boxers with large fan bases.

On April 3, Joseph ended the one-year break by defeating Edina Kiss, another Hungarian, by unanimous decision in a six-round Super-Bantamweight in New York.

Newsmen report that among the spectators at the arena on Thursday were officials of the Nigerian consulate led by the Consul-General, Mr Benayaogha Okoyen, and other members of the Nigerian community.

“I feel great because I worked for it; I was really prepared for this fight,” she told newsmen afterwards.

“With the support of my people from New York, from the embassy (in Washington), I am so happy.

“I work hard to make them proud because they always support me in whatever I do; that is why I have to put in my best,” she said.

Also speaking to newsmen, Okoyen described Joseph’s victory as a true representation of Nigeria as a country of talented and successful people in diverse fields of endeavour.

“This victory was expected; we always trust The Iron Lady, who has made us proud in the past, and we knew she would win this fight.

“She has won it; we are very proud that our own has won again.

”This is a representation of Nigeria, this is what we proudly profess and this is Nigeria in action,” he said.