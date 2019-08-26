<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Helen ‘Iron Lady’ Joseph will fight Martina Horgasz from Hungary as she continues to rack up fights in her return to professional boxing.

The Joseph-Horgasz fight will be part of the undercard fights for the World Boxing Association (WBA) World Female Super Middle Title between Alicia Espinosa and Schemelle Baldwin at the Foxwoods Resort, Mashantucket, Connecticut on Thursday 29, August 2019.

Joseph, 32, defeated another Hungarian, Edna Kiss on her return after over a year out by unanimous decision in a six-round women’s super-bantamweight bout on 3rd August.

The Nigerian-born Joseph (16-3-2, 10 KOs), of New Haven, Connecticut, she dropped Kiss (15-11, 9 KOs) in the second round and won 60-53 on all three scorecards.

Joseph has lost two world title fights in her 15-year boxing career. She lost the International Boxing Federation World Female Feather Title to Dahiana Santana in 2012 then lost the vacant International Boxing Federation World Female Feather Title to Jennifer Han in 2015.