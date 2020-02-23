<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tyson Fury emerged the new WBC Heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday night in Las Vegas after defeating Deontay Wilder in a seventh round stoppage win of their 12-round title fight.

It was a masterclass by the Brit, but there were other interesting things about the Gypsy King that was revealed on the night and it was his gum shield.

Fury wore a gum shield with Nigeria etched on it and also in the green and white colors of the Country’s flag.

According to Boxing observers this was a cryptic message from the 31-year-old Boxer that he was ready to face WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua is of Nigerian heritage, and has frequently displayed his affection for the Country, donning both the British flag and the Nigerian flag.

His walk-in in previous fights have often been spiced up with Nigerian songs playing in background.





He has a body art of the maps of Africa and Nigeria on his right shoulder and recently returned to the Country to register as a Citizen.

Joshua’s parents were both born in Nigeria, and they moved to the UK when they were 25.

According to Matt Atherton [Express], Fury was spotted wearing the gum shield during the fight, as well as after.

In his piece for the daily, Atherton wrote: “Fury’s decision to wear the gum shield, which also had the word ‘Nigeria’ written across the front of it, may be a subtle way of calling out Joshua.

“His dominant, and meteoric, win over Wilder has led to speculation that both Fury and Joshua could launch a major unification bout.

“Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, immediately called for the fight to take place.

“While Wilder may still call for a rematch with Fury – which he’d be obligated to accept – Hearn admitted that there’s unlikely to be a better time for the two heavyweights to meet in the ring.”