The Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. George Oguntade, has reportedly agreed to lead Nigerian born England-based boxer, Larry ‘The Natural’ Ekundayo, into the ring for his world Welterweight title fight on July 13 in London.

Ekundayo, who is due to return to the ring against Scotland’s John Thain, was said to be thrilled by the development.

A member of ‘Team Ekundayo’ and boxing enthusiast, Khomeini Bukhari, said in a statement on Friday that a VVIP ticket to the fight has been presented to Oguntade at the Nigerian High Commission in London.

Bukhari thanked other Nigerians who have supported Ekundayo’s boxing career, including a former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who he said had made a huge financial commitment to Larry’s career.

Bukhari who is also the Director, Peel Aston Global, disclosed plans to present a symbolic boxing glove to the politician as a mark of appreciation for his support to the ambitious boxer.

He said, “During the fight in London, I will also be joining the Nigerian High Commissioner to lead Ekundayo into the ring during which I would be holding the ‘Asiwaju flag’ as a show of appreciation to the philanthropist.”

Ekundayo’s commercial agent, Ben Gray, said that the boxer has very bright chances of becoming a world champion in a couple of months.

He, however, admonished the government and well-placed individuals to support the boxer’s dream, noting that many talented Nigerian boxers were not getting the support they needed to grow and succeed.