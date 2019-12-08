There was wild jubilation in Sagamu on Saturday night after Anthony Joshua regained the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr.

Nigeria legends Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Sunday Oliseh, and Mutiu Adepoju have joined fans across the world to celebrate Anthony Joshua after he reclaimed the heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia.

After conceding his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Gardens in June, Joshua showed resilience to defeat the Mexican-American in Saturday’s rematch in a unanimous verdict from the three judges to regain the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight belts.

It was a memorable night for Joshua in Riyadh as he joins Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali in an exclusive list of two-time heavyweight champions.

The victory delighted the Nigeria internationals while Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, who plies his trade at Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al Nassr, took time off to cheer Joshua, who was born to Nigerian parents in Watford, to victory.

