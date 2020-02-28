<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control Dr. Rafiu Ladipo has stated that his life time wish as President of the NBB of C will be to see an Anthony Joshua fight happen in Nigeria as the IBF, IBO and WBO belt holder gets tipped to fight Tyson Fury by so many boxing lovers.





Ladipo speaking with newsmen said he knows that the practical reality is not on ground at the moment but not impossible if the right level of support comes from Government, corporate bodies and philanthropist which would be a dream come through for him.

“It will be one of the biggest things I’ve been thinking of but having Joshua fight in Nigeria you will need a lot of money, a lot of support from Government, corporate bodies and philanthropist.

But I will wish this happen in my time as President of the NBB of C.”