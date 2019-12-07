<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Momentum continues to build as Anthony Joshua prepares to take on Andy Ruiz Jr Saturday night in defence of his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles after he lost them to Andy Ruiz on June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States.

However, AJ is confident of defeating the Mexican underdog promising his rematch with Ruiz won’t go 12 rounds.

AJ made this revelation in an interview with Sky Sport, where he said in his own words “it is important, I’m going be victorious and it ain’t going 12 rounds,” as he spoke about his rematch with Ruiz.

Series of events have unfolded after AJ, lost his titles and he exercised the rematch clause with Ruiz which is set to hold Saturday, December, 7 at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Turaif, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Andy Ruiz on his own part, however, has also made claims as regards the rematch with AJ saying he does not want to let his beautiful belts go.

Ruiz said this at the final press conference before the rematch on Thursday.

“I don’t want to let these beautiful belts go away, all the hard work and dedication, there is no way I’m going to let the belts go, I’m going to die trying,” Ruiz said.

Several bigwigs and heavyweight boxing winners have reacted to AJ’s initial defeat and also given insight into what spectators should expect in the match.

Deontay Wilder, an American professional boxer who held the WBC heavyweight title in 2015 said “I really believe Andy’s gonna go in there and do it again.

“When I look at the first fight and I see certain things as a fighter, a lot of red flags that alerted me. And if that same mindset and momentum go into the second fight, Andy Ruiz is going to win that easily.

Popular boxer Tyson Furry on his own part said “I see it going pretty much similar to the first fight.

“I know that they’ve both lost some weight, they’ve had more time to prepare, they’ve changed a few things in their training teams and all that.

“They’ll have different approaches and they’ll try different game plans, but Mike Tyson said it: “Everyone’s got a great game plan until they get punched in the face.”

Dillian Whyte, a British professional boxer, who won the WBC interim heavyweight title in July 2019, said “I think it’s going to be a great fight just like the first one was.

“Everyone was overlooking Andy Ruiz in the first fight, even I thought Joshua was going to knock Ruiz out in six rounds…

“The great thing is he has a chance to put everything that was wrong right.

Daniel Dubois, another British professional boxer, who held the British heavyweight title since July 2019, said “Obviously Ruiz got the job done last time out, but let’s see what happens.

“No one should underestimate Anthony Joshua as he’s done a lot for the sport but if he hasn’t improved on last time he could be in trouble.