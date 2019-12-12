<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua will present his heavyweight title belts to the country’s number one citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari at a date to be decided soon.

Laolu Akande, who is the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity , Office of the Vice President, made this known while briefing State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

Akande addressed newsmen after the the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The Minister of Sports announced that Anthony Joshua will be presenting his belts to the President in a matter of days,”Akande stated.

Joshua gained revenge for his nightmare in New York earlier this year, when he fell four times in defeat to Ruiz Jr, by winning onunanimous decision in their rematch and claiming back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Two scores of 118-110 and another of 119-109 meant the world titles returned to the Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer who celebrated with his family after the highly anticipated fight.